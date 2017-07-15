Most talked about moments from final Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press conference

After controversial stops in Los Angeles, Toronto and New York, the fourth and final press conference for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place on Friday in London.

Friday happened to be a special day for McGregor, his 29th birthday.



RT to the lightweight champion @TheNotoriousMMA a Happy Birthday‼️ pic.twitter.com/gYojHSLwRA

The most talked about moments from Friday's press conference in London:

WARNING: Some of the videos contain offensive language.



Conor McGregor has arrived and the London crowd immediately goes ballistic #MayMacWorldTour #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/HKsA7qVhb2

For the first time ever, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring together.



@SHOsports / YouTube pic.twitter.com/xxD1bjTWUA

First time Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor share a boxing ring! #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/HQEQq42VpZ

Conor McGregor is trying so hard to get into Floyd Mayweather's head and Floyd could not care less #MayMacWordTour pic.twitter.com/lcz3K52Tgt

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza continues to get the worst of it. He even thought about standing up this time. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/eZHwKOo7pz

Floyd Mayweather tries to troll McGregor with tapout song... again #MayweatherMcGregor #MayMacWorldTourpic.twitter.com/2iarVSFngh

Floyd Mayweather: 'If you say something else, I'll whoop your ass in the octagon' pic.twitter.com/vcSANpnWuM

The press conference was not without controversy, as Mayweather yelled a homophobic slur at McGregor.



Floyd Mayweather calls Conor McGregor a "faggot" pic.twitter.com/9NvRNRPybL

Mayweather and McGregor will fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.