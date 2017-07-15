News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Marathon leader hospitalised after heartbreaking collapse
Marathon leader hospitalised after heartbreaking collapse

Most talked about moments from final Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press conference

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After controversial stops in Los Angeles, Toronto and New York, the fourth and final press conference for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place on Friday in London.

Best moments from final Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press conference

Best moments from final Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press conference

Friday happened to be a special day for McGregor, his 29th birthday.



MORE: Conor McGregor doesn't understand why people think he's racist

The most talked about moments from Friday's press conference in London:

WARNING: Some of the videos contain offensive language.














The press conference was not without controversy, as Mayweather yelled a homophobic slur at McGregor.



Mayweather and McGregor will fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Back To Top