Most talked about moments from final Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press conference

After controversial stops in Los Angeles, Toronto and New York, the fourth and final press conference for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place on Friday in London.
Friday happened to be a special day for McGregor, his 29th birthday.
The most talked about moments from Friday's press conference in London:
WARNING: Some of the videos contain offensive language.
Conor McGregor has arrived and the London crowd immediately goes ballistic #MayMacWorldTour #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/HKsA7qVhb2
— SI MMA (@SI_MMA) July 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/wHtMYMXaTK
— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) July 14, 2017
For the first time ever, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring together.
@SHOsports / YouTube pic.twitter.com/xxD1bjTWUA
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 14, 2017
First time Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor share a boxing ring! #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/HQEQq42VpZ
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 14, 2017
Business just picked up in London #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/qKzVEKtzsh
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 14, 2017
Conor McGregor is trying so hard to get into Floyd Mayweather's head and Floyd could not care less #MayMacWordTour pic.twitter.com/lcz3K52Tgt
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 14, 2017
"I get to quadruple my net worth with a half-fight." - @TheNotoriousMMA#MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ZSkrQC1t1n
— UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2017
Showtime's Stephen Espinoza continues to get the worst of it. He even thought about standing up this time. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/eZHwKOo7pz
— From The WaterCooler (@FTWaterCooler) July 14, 2017
#MayMac #MayweatherMcGregor https://t.co/WtLRCkHlAp
— UFC Ireland (@UFC_Ireland) July 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather gets in Conor McGregor's ear (via @ZPGIFs) #MayweatherMcGregor #MayMacWorldTourpic.twitter.com/IPUogxaJXE
— Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) July 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather tries to troll McGregor with tapout song... again #MayweatherMcGregor #MayMacWorldTourpic.twitter.com/2iarVSFngh
— Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) July 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather: 'If you say something else, I'll whoop your ass in the octagon' pic.twitter.com/vcSANpnWuM
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017
The press conference was not without controversy, as Mayweather yelled a homophobic slur at McGregor.
Floyd Mayweather calls Conor McGregor a "faggot" pic.twitter.com/9NvRNRPybL
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 14, 2017
Mayweather and McGregor will fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.