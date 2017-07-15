Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer rolls into 11th final without dropping a set

Roger Federer stands on the cusp of a historic eighth Wimbledon title after outbattling Tomas Berdych on Friday in a keenly contested semifinal.

The Swiss maestro has been in ageless, irresistible form over the past fortnight at SW19 and his quality told in the key moments of a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

In truth, Berdych — who has experience in beating Federer on this stage after a win in the 2010 quarterfinal — did little wrong, but the Czech's nerve failed him when it mattered most in a hard-fought match.

Australian Open champion Federer — who is still yet to drop a set this tournament — by contrast kept his composure to progress to Sunday's final against Marin Cilic, where victory would see him own the most men's singles titles outright, breaking his current tie at seven with Pete Sampras.

Federer's movement, footwork and timing were a joy to behold in the early stages and he had already had a sniff at Berdych's serve by the time a thumping forehand was followed by an exquisite overhead volley for the first break and a 4-2 lead.

Inexplicably, though, Berdych — who had struck the ball well without making too many inroads — leveled the set, as Federer toiled with the new balls and a costly double fault tied it at 4-4.

Berdych deserved credit for that resolve, but it ultimately counted for little as Federer masterfully controlled the breaker.

Federer landed a sublime forehand on the line but two break points went missing early in a slog-fest of a second set that both players struggled to control.

It needed a crunching forehand from Federer to save two break points at 3-3 and that proved crucial as he again dominated the tiebreak as three forehand winners in a row left Berdych always playing catch up.

Berdych sniffed an opportunity in the third when he had two break points in game six, but Federer nailed three aces from his next four serves to snuff out the danger.

It proved another key turning point as a forehand volley brought up break point for Federer in the next game, which was duly taken thanks to a Berdych error.

Federer safely saw out the remainder of the match to reach an 11th Wimbledon final and earn his opportunity at history.