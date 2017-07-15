Kevin Durant's mom and NBA colleagues hilariously read his old tweets

When Kevin Durant was younger, he posted some tweets to his account that he probably regrets.

Every now and then if you're scrolling through Twitter, you might see one of his old tweets get retweeted onto your timeline. The best part is the tweets vary so much, from tweeting at celebrities, to just sharing random thoughts.



I'm watching the History channel in the club and I'm wondering how do these people kno what's goin on on the sun..ain't nobody ever been

— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 31, 2010



Fans have mocked these tweets for years, and now his NBA colleagues got a chance to as well. While attending the ESPYs, Slam Magazine asked several NBA stars to read some of Durant's old tweets aloud, and they couldn't believe what they were reading.

"KD tweeted that?" asked Warriors teammate Zaza Pachulia.

Even Durant's mom, Wanda, participated. You can watch the hilarity below.



Some of Kevin Durant's most infamous tweets get read by NBA stars—and his mother pic.twitter.com/5HOJk3Vzfh

— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 14, 2017



Unfortunately for us, Durant has matured and doesn't offer up these gems any more.