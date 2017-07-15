News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold
Aussie Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold

Kevin Durant's mom and NBA colleagues hilariously read his old tweets

Sporting News
Sporting News /

When Kevin Durant was younger, he posted some tweets to his account that he probably regrets.

Kevin Durant's mom and NBA colleagues hilariously read his old tweets

Kevin Durant's mom and NBA colleagues hilariously read his old tweets

Every now and then if you're scrolling through Twitter, you might see one of his old tweets get retweeted onto your timeline. The best part is the tweets vary so much, from tweeting at celebrities, to just sharing random thoughts.



Fans have mocked these tweets for years, and now his NBA colleagues got a chance to as well. While attending the ESPYs, Slam Magazine asked several NBA stars to read some of Durant's old tweets aloud, and they couldn't believe what they were reading.

"KD tweeted that?" asked Warriors teammate Zaza Pachulia.

Even Durant's mom, Wanda, participated. You can watch the hilarity below.



Unfortunately for us, Durant has matured and doesn't offer up these gems any more.

Back To Top