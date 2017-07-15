There were no charges filed for the 2016 incident in which Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was accused of allegedly beating a woman with whom he had a sexual relationship.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly bracing for suspension

The Cowboys and most of those covering the NFL thought there would be no punishment handed down after it was revealed that Elliott allegedly had proof his accuser asked a friend to lie for her, but that assumption took a twist with a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"There's a growing sense that Zeke Elliott is going to face some sort of discipline and it very well could include a short suspension," Schefter said Friday morning.

While the NFL's policy denotes an automatic six-game suspension for domestic violence incidents, it does not appear the league is going to hand down such a suspension here especially considering the details surrounding the investigation, but maybe a two- or four-game suspension isn't out of the question.

The Cowboys take on the only team to beat them twice last season in Week 1 in the New York Giants, two of the best defenses in the NFL in Denver and Arizona in Weeks 2 and 3 and another very good defense in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 4.