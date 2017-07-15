Donald Trump to attend U.S. Women's Open Friday

After spending a couple of days in Paris meeting with French president Emannuel Macron, Donald Trump is heading straight for the golf course.

The U.S. president said on Twitter Friday that he will attend the U.S. Women's Open — "their most important tournament" — later in the day after returning from his second trip to Europe in a week. The event is being held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.



Left Paris for U.S.A. Will be heading to New Jersey and attending the#USWomensOpen, their most important tournament, this afternoon.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017



Though reports earlier in the week had indicated Trump planned to make an appearance at the event, White House officials did not confirm them. The president did not attend the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National in Virginia in May.

Two-time major winner Brittany Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune last month she hoped Trump wouldn't make an appearance at the U.S. Open.

"Hopefully maybe he doesn't show up and it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him," she said. "I don't know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We're going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking."