Whatever fleeting hopes the Pirates had of Jung Ho Kang contributing in the second half of this season have faded.

Pirates don't expect Jung Ho Kang to play this year; even 2018 'uncertain'

General manager Neal Huntington told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the team has no expectation of Kang's visa issues being resolved in time for him to play in 2017 — and even indicated his status for next season could be in jeopardy.

“As far as this year, it’s hard to envision a scenario where something is going to change overnight and he’s going to be able to come in here and contribute to help us win games, given the down time and where he is," Huntington said. "Again, for next year, it’s uncertain. We’ll see how the offseason plays out.”

Kang was arrested in December in his native South Korea and charged with driving under the influence for the third time. Due to his repeated violations, a court sentenced him in March to eight months in jail, with the term suspended for two years.

The 30-year-old infielder hoped the latter part of the sentence would allow him to rejoin the Pirates in time for the regular season, but he has been unable to secure a visa to enter the United States despite getting assistance in the effort from MLB and the players' association.

Kang then appealed the sentence, but a court rejected the appeal in mid-May, leaving him in limbo.

Kang has been on the Pirates' restricted list since March and is not being paid by the team while he awaits a resolution. He slashed .255/.354/.513 with 21 home runs in 103 games for Pittsburgh last season.