Zlatan Ibrahimovic is needed in Los Angeles.

Transfer rumors: LA Galaxy reportedly nearing deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

While the LA Galaxy may be the one team in town right now, there is another club coming to town next year in LAFC and the Galaxy has to find a way to divert interest away from the newcomers.

That's a big reason why the Galaxy is reportedly nearing a deal with former Manchester United star Ibrahimovic.

According to multiple reports out of England, the Galaxy and Ibrahimovic have discussed a deal that would make the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in MLS history at $7.7 million per season. The Galaxy would not have to pay a transfer fee since Ibrahimovic is out of contract with his former club Manchester United, which sweetens the potential deal even more.

Neither the club or Ibrahimovic has confirmed the deal but Ibrahimovic did tell reporters Wednesday to expect a "huge announcement soon" regarding his playing future.

Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo told the Press Association the club is always looking to bring in great players but declined to specifically address the Ibrahimovic rumors.

Ibrahimovic is coming off of an ACL injury but is expected to be back in time for the start of next MLS season. He scored 28 goals in 46 games for Manchester United last season before suffering the injury in the Europa League quarterfinals.