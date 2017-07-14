J.J. Watt releases new shoe, then trolls Big Baller Brand

J.J. Watt and LaVar Ball are shoe moguls, albeit with different ideas on marketing and sales.
The Texans' star took the release of an all-black version of his Reebok cross-trainers to point out, actually troll, Big Baller Brand's far more expensive shoe.
400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective.
Available tonight at midnight for $99. https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017
And I actually wear them.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017
The dig is squarely aimed at BBB's $495 shoes, even though LaVar's son, prized Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, sported a pair of Nikes during the NBA's Summer League.
Cost aside, seems not every corner of the internet agrees with Watt's high opinion of his JJ IIs (via SBNation ).
MORE:
LaVar Ball: Don't compare us to the Kardashians
| Big Baller Brand already selling $500 ZO2's with Lakers color scheme
"Oh I'm gonna cop those JJ Watt shoes!" -Nobody
— Antonio™ (@iantoniojohnson) July 14, 2017