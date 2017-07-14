Vikings coach Mike Zimmer still not cleared to fly after latest eye surgery

About two months removed from his eighth eye surgery since Nov. 1, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer still has not been cleared to fly.

With the start of training camp just over a week away, Zimmer is set to meet with doctors in Cincinnati next week for a final call on whether he'll have to drive back to Minnesota from his offseason home in northern Kentucky, the Pioneer Press reported.

Zimmer had surgery in mid-May as doctors continue to work to get his right eye back in working order after a months-long struggle. A gas bubble designed to stabilize his retina remains in place and Zimmer can't fly until it dissolves. He had hoped it would take four to six weeks, but Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman told the Pioneer Press it can take up to 12 weeks for someone like Zimmer who has had multiple surgeries.

As it stands, Zimmer plans to return to Minnesota next Thursday and the potential of a 750-mile drive looms. That wouldn't be his longest road trip since the latest surgery, though.

His son Adam drove him from Minneapolis to Dallas last month to attend daughter Corri's wedding, continuing the journey to Zimmer's Kentucky ranch afterward.

Even if Zimmer isn't ready to fly to Minnesota for training camp, he still has four weeks to recover before the Vikings' preseason opener on the road at Buffalo Aug. 10.