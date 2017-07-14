Chelsea target Bakayoko gets Man Utd fans wound up with 'Manchester' location tweet

If Tiemoue Bakayoko has made anything clear in recent weeks, it is that he is a master of suspense.
The Monaco star has long-been expected to make a big move to the Premier League this summer with Chelsea leading the race to sign him, but still nothing has been confirmed.
The midfielder is set bring an end to a long transfer saga to make a £40 million move from the Ligue 1 champions to Chelsea after all parties finally reached an agreement.
However, Manchester United were also said to have had an interest in the 22-year-old and there had been reports they were planning a late bid for him.
On Friday morning, Bakayoko only increased the glimmer of hope the Red Devils fans had of beating the Blues to his signing.
He posted a tweet consisting only of red and white emojis, with the location stating he was in Manchester at the time.
He quickly deleted it, but it is unknown if he made a mistake or was just trolling, but he did wind up a few fans.
When Bakayoko is blatantly faking a move to United https://t.co/UC3ZuwdQGS
— ㅤ (@bIindinho) July 14, 2017
If Bakayoko can disrupt attacks as much as he's disrupted social media then he'll be fine in the Premier League.
— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 14, 2017
Bakayoko trolling United fans with a Manchester located tweet...United are in LA pal. New signings go there not Manchester
— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 14, 2017
Timoe Bakayoko recently followed Eric Bailly & Marcus Rashford, changed his location to Manchester and followed utd on Instagram.
— La Carné (@FutbolSully) July 14, 2017
He didn't fool everyone, though, as it had been noted he had already enjoyed a night with some of his new Chelsea team-mates.
Bakayoko with his new teammates David Luiz and Willian. #WelcomeBakayoko pic.twitter.com/nhftEFk0JT
— #TB14 (@Bakayology) July 14, 2017