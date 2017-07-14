Chelsea target Bakayoko gets Man Utd fans wound up with 'Manchester' location tweet

News

If Tiemoue Bakayoko has made anything clear in recent weeks, it is that he is a master of suspense.

The Monaco star has long-been expected to make a big move to the Premier League this summer with Chelsea leading the race to sign him, but still nothing has been confirmed.

The midfielder is set bring an end to a long transfer saga to make a £40 million move from the Ligue 1 champions to Chelsea after all parties finally reached an agreement.

However, Manchester United were also said to have had an interest in the 22-year-old and there had been reports they were planning a late bid for him.

On Friday morning, Bakayoko only increased the glimmer of hope the Red Devils fans had of beating the Blues to his signing.

He posted a tweet consisting only of red and white emojis, with the location stating he was in Manchester at the time.

Bakayoko deleted tweet

He quickly deleted it, but it is unknown if he made a mistake or was just trolling, but he did wind up a few fans.






He didn't fool everyone, though, as it had been noted he had already enjoyed a night with some of his new Chelsea team-mates.


