If Tiemoue Bakayoko has made anything clear in recent weeks, it is that he is a master of suspense.

Chelsea target Bakayoko gets Man Utd fans wound up with 'Manchester' location tweet

The Monaco star has long-been expected to make a big move to the Premier League this summer with Chelsea leading the race to sign him, but still nothing has been confirmed.

The midfielder is set bring an end to a long transfer saga to make a £40 million move from the Ligue 1 champions to Chelsea after all parties finally reached an agreement.

However, Manchester United were also said to have had an interest in the 22-year-old and there had been reports they were planning a late bid for him.

On Friday morning, Bakayoko only increased the glimmer of hope the Red Devils fans had of beating the Blues to his signing.

He posted a tweet consisting only of red and white emojis, with the location stating he was in Manchester at the time.

He quickly deleted it, but it is unknown if he made a mistake or was just trolling, but he did wind up a few fans.



When Bakayoko is blatantly faking a move to United https://t.co/UC3ZuwdQGS

— ㅤ (@bIindinho) July 14, 2017





If Bakayoko can disrupt attacks as much as he's disrupted social media then he'll be fine in the Premier League.

— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 14, 2017





Bakayoko trolling United fans with a Manchester located tweet...United are in LA pal. New signings go there not Manchester

— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 14, 2017





Timoe Bakayoko recently followed Eric Bailly & Marcus Rashford, changed his location to Manchester and followed utd on Instagram.

— La Carné (@FutbolSully) July 14, 2017



He didn't fool everyone, though, as it had been noted he had already enjoyed a night with some of his new Chelsea team-mates.