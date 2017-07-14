Martavis Bryant wants to speak 'man to man' with Ben Roethlisberger

Martavis Bryant has been suspended twice for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy since the Steelers selected the former Clemson receiver in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He missed four games in 2015 and had to sit out the entire 2016 season. Those suspensions drew harsh criticism from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who said last summer Bryant let the team down and lied to his teammates. Roethlisberger followed that in May by saying Bryant would have to "win back everybody’s trust."

When the Steelers report for training camp in Latrobe, Penn., on July 27, one of the first things Bryant wants to do is clear the air with his quarterback.

"I feel like we need to," Bryant told ESPN on Thursday while working out in Nevada. "We should have a man-to-man. Because some of the things he put out there about me, I kind of didn't agree with how he did it. So I want to sit down and hear his own opinion, man-to-man, about why he did that."

Bryant, who has 76 career receptions for 1,314 yards and 14 scores, was reinstated by the NFL in April. The 6-4, 211-pound wideout said he and Roethlisberger may not "see eye-to-eye," but he is still is "brother" and "everything's great." Roethlisberger did compliment Bryant during June workouts by saying the 25-year-old South Carolina native "looks like a stud."

As for earning back his teammates' trust, Bryant hopes to learn how he can do that by speaking with Roethlisberger.

"We haven't had that sit-down talk yet," Bryant said. "Hopefully we'll have it before the season starts. If not, that's fine. I'm still going to go out and perform and do what I have to do to be the best teammate I can be."