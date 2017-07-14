The Bengals have not been shy about the controversy surrounding their newest running back Joe Mixon.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis did 'a lot of research' before drafting Joe Mixon

The Oklahoma product has been under fire ever since a video of him punching a female student in 2014 surfaced, and any team that would have drafted Mixon would have been under equal scrutiny.

When the Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round, coach Marvin Lewis knew it would be controversial and explained the pick immediately following the draft. He spoke again Thursday about the selection of Mixon and again stated the team did its due diligence before taking him in the second round of April's NFL Draft.

"A lot of time, a lot of research," Lewis told Sirius XM radio. "Time spent with Joe. Time researching people around Joe. Joe's past in East Bay (California). All those kinds of things that way. His past on campus at Oklahoma since the incident.

"So, there couldn't be any other red flags to say, 'Well, well, maybe...' No, no, no. It had to be clean, and Joe knows that. He knows going forward, it has to stay clean all the time. He's lived on the tip of the sword for three years now, and he's got to continue to probably for the rest of his life."

According to Lewis, Mixon has worked hard in practice and has been been repentant of the incident.

"He's off the charts talent-wise," Lewis said. "Big, fast, catch, run, see, smart — and he's a 20-year-old kid. He's as smart as a whip. You know, I mean, those things are fun. And I keep reminding everybody, he's a 20-year-old kid. Keep understanding that. Let Joe continue to grow and develop as we go."