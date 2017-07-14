Conor McGregor's coach lands biggest haymaker of McGregor-Mayweather tour

Floyd Mayweather can never escape his past domestic violence arrest and eventual incarceration for the crime.

Everyone knew Conor McGregor was going to bring it up in the press tour the two fighters are going through this week and everyone knew there would be some low blows taken in the process. On both sides.

But what people didn't know was that the lowest of blows wouldn't come from a fighter, but from McGregor's coach John Kavanaugh.

he should have stuck to hitting girls and running strip clubs. he's awoken a dark dark animal that he's only met in his worst nightmares.

Kavanaugh was later asked about the tweet probably in an attempt to get an apology, but he said he was just "stating fact."

