Ownership of the Carolina Hurricanes is set to change hands for the first time in the current iteration of the franchise's history.

Former Texas Rangers owner near deal to buy Hurricanes, report says

Chuck Greenberg, who briefly served as owner and chief executive officer of MLB's Texas Rangers, is set to acquire the Hurricanes from Peter Karmanos for about $500 million, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Karmanos bought the then-Hartford Whalers in 1994 and moved the team to Raleigh, N.C., before the 1997-98 season. The 74-year-old owner told ESPN in January that he was willing to sell the team, depending on what offers might come his way.

"Since an offer has been made to purchase the team, Mr. Karmanos intends to evaluate that offer and also will continue to evaluate his other options, including retaining his ownership of the team," the Hurricanes later said in a statement.

Greenberg, who lives in Dallas, intends to keep the Hurricanes in North Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Greenberg partnered with Nolan Ryan to buy the Rangers from Tom Hicks in 2010, finalizing the deal that August. By March 2011, though, Greenberg had announced he was stepping down as CEO and selling his stake in the team.

His Greenberg Sports Group owns three minor league baseball franchises, including the Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco (Texas) Roughriders.