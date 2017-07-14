Sisters in arms - Venus to tap into Serena's knowledge ahead of Muguruza Wimbledon showdown

Venus Williams will call on sister Serena to help formulate a gameplan to beat Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's Wimbledon final after sealing her place in the showpiece with victory over home hope Johanna Konta.

The evergreen American defeated Konta 6-4 6-2 on Thursday to reach her second grand slam final of 2017 and first at the All England Club since 2009, losing to her sibling both back then and in the Australian Open decider earlier this year.

Serena has experienced the highs and lows of facing Muguruza in grand slam finals – the latter triumphed to win the 2016 French Open and the roles were reversed at SW19 in 2015.

And Venus intends to pick the brains of her young sister, absent from this year's Wimbledon due to being pregnant.

Asked about the prospect of playing Muguruza, Venus told BBC Sport: "We both play really well on grass and last time she played Serena, so I'll have to ask Serena for some pointers.

"Serena is always in my corner and usually it's her in these finals, so I'm trying my best to represent Williams as best as I can."

At 37, five-time champion Venus knows what a special opportunity Saturday represents as she goes in search of a first Wimbledon title since 2008.

She said: "I've played a lot of finals here, it has been a blessing, I couldn't have asked for more – but I'll ask for a little more.

"One more win would be amazing. It won't be a given, but I'm going to give it my all."

Unsurprisingly, Konta – the first British woman through to the Wimbledon semi-finals since 1978 - enjoyed plenty of support and Venus praised the way the 26-year-old coped under intense scrutiny.

"She played so well, no point was easy," added Venus.

She said with a smile: "I thought the crowd was very nice to me actually, they could have really been more boisterous.

"I thought the crowd was so fair and I know that they love Jo and she gave it her all and it's a lot of pressure. I thought she handled it well, I think my experience just helped me a lot."