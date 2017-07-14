Chris Froome lost his yellow jersey to Fabio Aru as home hero Romain Bardet clinched glory at the end of a gruelling stage 12 in the Tour de France on Thursday.

Aru takes yellow off Froome as Bardet wins stage 12

Double defending champion Froome came into the 214.5-kilometre route between Pau and Peyragudes holding an 18-second advantage over Astana's Aru.

An exhausting six hours of racing featured two category-one climbs, either side of the hors-category ascent of the Port de Bales, before the category-two finish to Peyragudes.

Despite the demanding route, it looked as though Team Sky had helped Froome to a perfectly planned race – aside from a minor blip around 13km from the finish when he missed a curve in the road and veered off slightly into a caravan park.

That error did not prove costly, but at the very end Froome was unable to respond to attacks from Aru, Bardet and Rigoberto Uran in the steep final 500m as he came in 22 seconds behind stage winner Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale.

Victory helped Bardet close to within 25 seconds of new yellow jersey wearer Aru, who holds a six-second lead over Froome after being handed bonus time for finishing third behind Uran.

GOOD DAY/BAD DAY

A fantastic day for Aru, who was understandably delighted.

"It's the biggest thing that could happen to me. I never imagined it. The stage was very, very hard and I'm very pleased to wear this jersey for my team-mates," he said.

"It won't be easy to defend, we'll do the best we can, there are nine stages to go. Romain went in the best moment possible, I tried to attack and then suffered a bit. It was such a hard finish."

A torrid day for Froome, although perhaps more accurately, a torrid finish. The Sky man had nothing left in the final 500m but, with only a six-second deficit and a strong team still around him, he will certainly not lose too much heart in his chase for a fourth GC title.

STAGE RESULT

1. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) 5:49:38

2. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) +0:02

3. Fabio Aru (Astana) +0:02

4. Mikel Landa (Team Sky) +0:05

5. Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) +0:07



Ovation pour @romainbardet ! / So much noise for Bardet! #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/A1yxxlduHW — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 13, 2017

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Fabio Aru (Astana) 52:51:49

2. Chris Froome (Team Sky) +0:06

3. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) +0:25

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1. Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) 352 points

2. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) 222 points

3. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) 171 points

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Warren Barguil (Sunweb) 70 points

2. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 32 points

3. Primoz Roglic (Lotto NL-Jumbo) 30 points

NEXT UP...

After Froome blew up on the final stretch on Thursday, he may not be too happy to know that Friday's stage 13 features three category-one climbs on the 101km between Saint-Girons and Foix.

The three-time champion at least has a downhill finish to console himself with, however.