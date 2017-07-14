Venus Williams will go in search of a sixth Wimbledon title 20 years after making her debut at SW19 as she ended Johanna Konta's dream of a home grand slam triumph in a 6-4 6-2 semi-final win.

Wonderful Williams ends Konta's Wimbledon dream

At 37, the veteran American's speed and agility may not be what it was on her main draw debut in 1997, but the fierce competitiveness and immense power remain well and truly intact.

Those traits were evident throughout a dominant victory on Centre Court as Williams needed just 73 minutes to book a second slam final of 2017, having lost the Australian Open showpiece to sister Serena, as Konta – who was the first British female to reach the last four since 1978 – was left to ponder what might have been.

Williams now enters a ninth final at Wimbledon and will become the oldest women's grand slam champion for 109 years if she can beat Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final.

Williams used the vast weaponry garnered through years of experience to unsettle Konta's rhythm – particularly on the Briton's previously solid serve.

Sixth seed Konta, who had served more aces than any other player prior to Thursday's showdown, seemed unnerved by Williams' tactic of stepping in from to baseline.

As Konta struggled with the pressure of lofty and somewhat unfamiliar expectations, Williams was thriving and she nailed winner after winner with her piercing forehands proving a potent weapon.

On the one occasion Williams' serve was put under pressure she executed a sensational 106mph serve to save break point and then used that momentum to break her opponent in game 10 to clinch the opening set.

Williams was now unrelenting and the final moved into view when she broke for a 3-1 lead in the fourth game of the second set.

And Konta's resistance was broken for good when serving to stay in the contest at 5-2 down, as Williams proved yet again that she remains a match for anyone despite her advancing years.



STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Williams [10] bt Konta [6] 6-4 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Williams - 19/9



Konta - 20/13

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Williams - 1/2



Konta - 7/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Williams - 3/8



Konta - 0/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Williams - 66



Konta - 68

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Williams - 79/65



Konta - 64/33

TOTAL POINTS

Williams - 67



Konta - 48