Kyle Larson was flying high after his second-place finish at Kentucky Speedway Saturday night.

Kyle Larson loses points lead after rules infraction

He's not flying so high now.

According to USA Today, Larson's crew chief, Chad Johnston, has been suspended three races and fined $75,000 after Larson's No. 42 Chevrolet failed a post-race inspection following Saturday night's race.

The penalty report stated that “Ductwork or other devices are not allowed to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle.”

MORE:

Martin Truex Jr.'s girlfriend recovering from surgery after cancer return

| NASCAR at New Hampshire: Vegas odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch



Johnston accepted his supension and fine while his driver was docked 35 driver points and Chip Ganassi Racing lost 35 owner points.

Larson had held a one-point lead in the standings over Martin Truex Jr. after Saturday's race, which Truex won.