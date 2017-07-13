On Wednesday, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters confirmed that Steve Coppell, who led the team to the 2016 ISL final, won't return to Kerala to helm the Men in Yellow.

Indian Super League: Steve Coppell leaves Kerala Blasters - Best Twitter reactions

The Englishman, during his 2016 stint, had become a highly popular figure in the state and the fans were understandably disappointed to learn of the development. Moerover, he is about to take charge of the new TATA Steel-owned franchise instead.

Interestingly, several players who played under him last season at Kerala were also disappointed by the news and posted 'interesting' tributes on social media.

It only went on to show the respect afforded to the 61-year-old by the pundits, fans and players alike. Let's take a look at some of them:



Goodbyes are the hardest, especially when the memories have been this good. Thank you and Good luck Steve.#KBFC #YellowMeinKhelo #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/In8oVDml6N

— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 12, 2017





Read that Mr Coppell wont be the coach of @KeralaBlasters for the new season. Very sad. He is one of the best man and coach that i had.

— Cedric Hengbart (@CHengbart) July 12, 2017





Thank you for bringing us to the finals last year with @KeralaBlasters ⚽️️It was a pleasure working together. Hopefully again soon #KBFC https://t.co/ILNJt0NWMi

— Didier Boris Kadio (@kadio_boris) July 12, 2017





Just want to say thank you to Steve Coppell. Great coach and was a pleasure to have worked with him #KBFC

— Antonio german (@ATGerman26) July 12, 2017

