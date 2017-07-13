Peyton Manning is not new to the spotlight. He's a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion. Manning also stars in several commercials and has made multiple appearances hosting "Saturday Night Live."

ESPYs complete list of winners: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Westbrook, Simone Biles multiple winners

He used his experience with the latter while zinging some of his fellow athletes Wednesday while hosting the 25th annual ESPYs in Los Angeles.

Manning poked fun at himself, saying he joined the likes of Jeff Foxworthy and Tony Danza, but said the ESPYs "finally got it right this year" by having a former athlete host the awards show instead of an actor or comedian who just makes jokes at the expense of the athletes in attendance. Manning then proceeded to make fun of the athletes in attendance.

Among his targets were John Cena, Aaron Rodgers, the Knicks, the Falcons, Mark Sanchez and, of course, brother Eli.

He even took a jab at himself by saying the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 thanks to a defense that carried him.

Most in attendance laughed at the jokes, but Warriors forward Kevin Durant was not amused when Manning said the U.S. women's gymnastics team "is so dominant that Kevin Durant wants to go play for them next year."

There were several funny and moving moments during the ESPYs, which celebrated the last year in sports by honoring the best athletes and teams. Though the televised broadcast ended before all of the awards were handed out on the stage, each category did have a winner.

Here is a complete list of awards at the 2017 ESPYs

Best Championship Performance: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors forward

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps, Olympic swimmer

Best Coach: Bob Hurley, Sr., St. Anthony High School (Jersey City, N.J.) basketball coach

Best Upset: Mississippi State women's basketball team

Best Moment: Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 World Series

Best Game: Super Bowl 51

Best Play: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completing pass to tight end Jared Cook against the Cowboys

Best Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson, Packers receiver

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Best Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder guard

Best Female Athlete: Simone Biles, Olympic gymnast

Best International Athlete: Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback

Best MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels outfielder

Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins center

Best NBA Player: Russell Westbrook, Thunder guard

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks center

Best MLS Player: David Villa, New York City FC

Best Male College Athlete: DeShaun Watson, Clemson quarterback

Best Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball player

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Golfer: Sergio Garcia

Best Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris, snowboarder

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser, snowboarder

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Becca Meyers, paralympic swimmer

Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete: Michael Phelps, swimmer

Best Female U.S. Olympic Athlete: Simone Biles, gymnastics

Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

Best Fighter: Demetrious Johnson, UFC

Best Jockey: John Velazquez

Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Eunice Kennedy Shriver (posthumously)

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames defenseman

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Saints fan Jarrius Robertson

Icon Lifetime Achievement Award: Vin Scully, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster