ESPYs complete list of winners: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Westbrook, Simone Biles multiple winners

Peyton Manning is not new to the spotlight. He's a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion. Manning also stars in several commercials and has made multiple appearances hosting "Saturday Night Live."
He used his experience with the latter while zinging some of his fellow athletes Wednesday while hosting the 25th annual ESPYs in Los Angeles.
Manning poked fun at himself, saying he joined the likes of Jeff Foxworthy and Tony Danza, but said the ESPYs "finally got it right this year" by having a former athlete host the awards show instead of an actor or comedian who just makes jokes at the expense of the athletes in attendance. Manning then proceeded to make fun of the athletes in attendance.
Among his targets were John Cena, Aaron Rodgers, the Knicks, the Falcons, Mark Sanchez and, of course, brother Eli.
He even took a jab at himself by saying the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 thanks to a defense that carried him.
Most in attendance laughed at the jokes, but Warriors forward Kevin Durant was not amused when Manning said the U.S. women's gymnastics team "is so dominant that Kevin Durant wants to go play for them next year."
There were several funny and moving moments during the ESPYs, which celebrated the last year in sports by honoring the best athletes and teams. Though the televised broadcast ended before all of the awards were handed out on the stage, each category did have a winner.
Here is a complete list of awards at the 2017 ESPYs
Best Championship Performance: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors forward
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps, Olympic swimmer
Best Coach: Bob Hurley, Sr., St. Anthony High School (Jersey City, N.J.) basketball coach
Best Upset: Mississippi State women's basketball team
Best Moment: Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 World Series
Best Game: Super Bowl 51
Best Play: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completing pass to tight end Jared Cook against the Cowboys
Best Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson, Packers receiver
Best Team: Golden State Warriors
Best Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder guard
Best Female Athlete: Simone Biles, Olympic gymnast
Best International Athlete: Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback
Best MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels outfielder
Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins center
Best NBA Player: Russell Westbrook, Thunder guard
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks center
Best MLS Player: David Villa, New York City FC
Best Male College Athlete: DeShaun Watson, Clemson quarterback
Best Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball player
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Golfer: Sergio Garcia
Best Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris, snowboarder
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser, snowboarder
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Becca Meyers, paralympic swimmer
Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete: Michael Phelps, swimmer
Best Female U.S. Olympic Athlete: Simone Biles, gymnastics
Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Best Fighter: Demetrious Johnson, UFC
Best Jockey: John Velazquez
Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Eunice Kennedy Shriver (posthumously)
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames defenseman
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Saints fan Jarrius Robertson
Icon Lifetime Achievement Award: Vin Scully, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster