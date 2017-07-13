LAS VEGAS — The Hornets have already had an interesting offseason, bringing in declining star center Dwight Howard ahead of free agency, picking guard Malik Monk in the draft, seeing second-round pick Dwayne Bacon shine in summer league and securing backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams in free agency.

NBA free agency: Jordan Hill on Hornets' radar, sources say

The Hornets are nearing the luxury-tax line, with a bit more than $2 million to spare. Including contracts that are not fully guaranteed, they have 14 players on their roster. They’re still looking at adding a veteran big man on a low-cost deal, however, sources told Sporting News.

One player the Hornets have shown interest in, a source said, is Jordan Hill. Hill was waived by Minnesota at the end of June after appearing in only seven games for the team last season. The previous season, Hill averaged 8.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 20.7 minutes with Indiana. Hill played for the Lakers in 2012-13, when Hornets coach Steve Clifford was an assistant for L.A.

Also on the radar as the Hornets consider big men are shooter Ersan Ilyasova, versatile young forward Terrence Jones and former Heat center Willie Reed.