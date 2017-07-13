Jurgen Klopp reiterated his patient stance over transfers after Liverpool opened up their pre-season schedule with a 4-0 victory at Tranmere Rovers.

Klopp not nervous over Liverpool's transfer business

The manager watched one of his new acquisitions, Dominic Solanke, impress at Prenton Park on Wednesday evening as a second-half run-out.

Club-record signing Mohamed Salah - the only other newcomer for the Reds so far this summer - had to travel to Paris to complete work permit procedures.

A deal for RB Leipzig’s midfield dynamo Naby Keita is proving incredibly difficult with the Bundesliga side’s sporting director Ralf Rangnick insisting he is not for sale - even for a three-figure sum.

The pursuit of another priority target, Virgil van Dijk, was publicly ended with an apology on 7 June.

When asked about Southampton’s centre-back, Klopp said: “Am I allowed to talk about this? No, I'm not. Pretty much everything what I could say would be a mistake I think.

“You and your colleagues wrote everything about it a few weeks ago, I think. I was in Iceland, by the way, when somebody told me this was in the newspapers. That's all I have to say about it - there’s nothing more since then. All good so far.”

On transfers in general, the 50-year-old insisted he is not nervous by the limited business so far and Liverpool are convinced about their methodology.

“We have [till] the 31st of August,” Klopp reminded. “We have time and sometimes things need time.

“At the end if we make a few transfers, it's because we want to do it. If not, then it's because we don't want to do it. That's how it is and we have to wait a little bit.

“But I think tomorrow you can have a long sleep because nothing will happen tomorrow.

“If any fans of us think what the other teams are doing and why we don't do anything, then I can't help.

“We cannot buy players only because other teams buy players. We do business as good as we can do it. We are completely in it and we are convinced about the way we are doing it.”