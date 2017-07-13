This past June was the time the Mavericks had a chance to make a lottery selection in the NBA Draft since 2013, a year which was a controversial one for several reasons.

Mavericks could have drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 but Mark Cuban said no

For one, Anthony Bennett was taken No. 1 overall. While he proved to be a piece in the Kevin Love-Cavaliers trade, Bennett has been a major bust. Secondly, it was the year 14 teams passed on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has inserted himself into the top 10 players in the NBA conversation.

One of the 14 teams to pass on the Greek Freak was the Mavericks. Considering the fact Dallas hasn't won a playoff series since winning the NBA Finals in 2011, the Greek Freak could very well have had them in a better spot over those years. Especially this past season where they finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs altogether.

It's a tough pill to swallow for any team that passed on Antetokounmpo but it's even more difficult to swallow for owner Mark Cuban, who said on Sirius XM NBA radio Wednesday it was his decision to pass on him.

"It was me," Cuban said. "Donnie [Nelson] was like, 'OK, I'm putting my you-know-whats on the table.' He was doing the Sam Cassell, Nick Van Exel dance. ... It's all in. And I'm like, 'Donnie, we have this plan.' Because even as good as the Greek Freak has turned out to be, he was still three years away, and we wanted to try to get somebody who could help get us to the top right there and then. Didn't turn out that way, it is what it is, that happens."

MORE:

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban throws jab at Eastern Conference

| Mark Cuban threatened to 'fire' staffers if they leaked pick to Wojnarowski



The Bucks of course drafted Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick and the rest is history. This past season he was named to the NBA's All-Defensive and All-NBA team and was named the league's most improved player scoring 22.9 points, grabbing 8.8 rebounds and tallying 5.4 assists per game.