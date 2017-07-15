After another win for Martin Truex Jr. at an intermediate track, NASCAR heads from Kentucky to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday's Overton's 301.

NASCAR at New Hampshire: Vegas odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

New Hampshire Motor Speedway may be nicknamed "Martinsville on steroids" but for car setups, teams will research data from similar tracks of Phoenix and Richmond and you should do the same for fantasy purposes.

Although still winless on the season, Joe Gibbs Racing has won three of the last four races at New Hampshire with Matt Kenseth (fall 2015, spring 2016) and Kyle Busch (spring 2015). Denny Hamlin is the third JGR driver who’s visited victory lane at he 1.058-mile track (2007, 2012). In 22 starts there, he claims two wins, eight top fives, 13 top 10s and a 10.4 average finish (second in the series). He boasts the top driver rating at 102.7 and the second-best average running position (11.1).

It's hard to trust JGR since the team has struggled most of the season but at Phoenix and Richmond earlier this season Kenseth and Busch each led the most laps. It's been nearly a year since Busch last won a Cup race (July 24 at Indianapolis) but we think he gets the job done on Sunday to automatically punch his ticket to the playoffs.

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at New Hampshire?

Here are the race odds according to Westgate Sportsbook:



Martin Truex Jr. 5/1

Kevin Harvick 6/1

Denny Hamlin 7/1

Brad Keselowski 7/1

Jimmie Johnson 8/1

Matt Kenseth 8/1

Kyle Larson 10/1

Chase Elliott 15/1

Joey Logano 18/1

Clint Bowyer 25/1

Jamie McMurray 25/1

In 32 career Cup Series starts at the Magic Mile, Kevin Harvick has zero DNFs

Erik Jones 60/1

Kurt Busch 60/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 60/1

Daniel Suarez 100/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1

Kasey Kahne 100/1

Ryan Newman 100/1

Austin Dillon 200/1

Aric Almirola 300/1

Trevor Bayne 300/1

AJ Allmendinger 300/1

Paul Menard 300/1

Ty Dillon 300/1

Chris Buescher 500/1

Danica Patrick 500/1

Michael McDowell 1000/1

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at New Hampshire?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. already has two wins to his name this season but they were both at restrictor-plate tracks. He is still a 100/1 long shot who finished fourth at both Phoenix and Richmond earlier this season.

Ryan Newman won the Phoenix race in March with a fuel gamble, a decision he may emulate at a track where he's had plenty of success. Newman has the 10th-best average running position at New Hampshire among active drivers and is a three-time winner with an amazing seven poles. He's usually fast here but it will take another gamble to win.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in New Hampshire?

Joey Logano led 82 laps at Phoenix earlier this season and had an encumbered win at Richmond. He's on the outside looking in for the playoff race and is in desperate need of a strong finish. Logano has won twice at his home track of New Hampshire with a 14.9 average finish.





Three of the four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were mentioned earlier but Daniel Suarez isn't a bad choice. He finished seventh and 12th at Phoenix and Richmond earlier this season and has finished fourth and fifth in two Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire.

Michael McDowell, Danica Patrick and Ty Dillon are drivers worth adding to your lineup to save salary. Patrick is tough to trust because of her tendencies to wreck but she has finished a respectable 18th and 14th at the last two New Hampshire races.