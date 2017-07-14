The 'How to beat Alabama?' question remains as perplexing as ever

HOOVER, Ala. — The most predictable question asked at SEC Media Days also happens to be the hardest to answer.

"How do you close the distance between your team and Alabama?"

As long as Nick Saban coaches in Tuscaloosa, it’s the only question that really matters if you’re one of the other 13 teams in the league. The answer has remained elusive for the better part of a year, dating back to 2015, when Alabama started its 17-game conference win streak by curb-stomping Georgia 38-10 in Athens. Starting with that game, Alabama has beaten conference opponents by an average of three touchdowns per game.

Saban, for his part, doesn’t think the Tide has made the SEC a one-team league. He lauded the improvements made by coaches like Kirby Smart, Jim McElwain and Butch Jones at Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, respectively. He calls his 2017 team the youngest he has had since 2012, referencing a mass exodus of NFL talent that includes the likes of Jonathan Allen, Marlon Humphrey and Reuben Foster.

Of course, he didn't mention that Alabama beat Georgia, Florida and Tennessee and by an average of 35 points in their last respective meetings, or that Alabama's 2012 team won the third of Saban's four national titles. Besides, when you claim seven consecutive recruiting titles, youth won’t be what undoes your stranglehold on the conference.

So then, how do you beat Alabama?

The only team to manage that feat last season was Clemson, who relied on an other-worldly performance from quarterback Deshaun Watson to upend the Tide. But while Saban admitted the Tigers did what they needed to beat the Tide — “we played against a really, really good team” — he says his team ultimately cost itself another national title.

“What could we have done better?” Saban said at SEC Media Days. “Because everybody's hurt by the fact that they lost, especially the way we lost that particular game on the last play of the game, but it wasn't the last play. It's what led up to the last play.”

Saban’s players realize that now, too.

Junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who will be called on to lead the defense in 2017, saw it happen throughout the 2016 season: His team didn’t fully commit to Saban’s standard of success, what most now refer to as "The Process."

“We definitely learned a lot after that game,” Fitzpatrick said at media days. “We realized the things we didn’t do after that game that we should have been doing throughout the season. … The small things, like you know how someone comes late to a meeting, or is not wearing the right socks.

“That might sound crazy, but it builds up.”

Crazy as it seems, it’s the only answer Alabama has given. And it offers little to make the team seem any more beatable.

Until teams start recruiting as consistently Saban does, Alabama will be the most talented team in the conference: The Tide once again enters the season ranked as a consensus No. 1 team. It returns several key returners on offense, including Jalen Hurts, Calvin Ridley and what is likely the deepest running back group in the country.

Defensively, guys like Fitzpatrick, Da’Shawn Hand, Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton will make Alabama a defensive force again. It always is under Saban.

To be sure, Alabama is not unbeatable. Hugh Freeze's Ole Miss has won two out of the last three meetings, and only lost by five last season in Oxford. SEC teams also have hope in that 2017 is starting to be tabbed as the "year of the quarterback" — a position that has cost Alabama several wins over the past few seasons. Look at Cam Newton at Auburn, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, Trevor Knight at Oklahoma or Watson at Clemson. Guys like Ole Miss' Shea Patterson, Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham will be called on to do the same against Alabama this season.

Of course, none of those guys has beaten Alabama yet. The Tide will try and make sure it stays that way.

“If you didn’t beat ‘Bama,” Fitzpatrick said, “I don’t know how you could answer the question, ‘How to beat ‘Bama?’”

For now, the Alabama question remains unsolved in the SEC.