The pros and cons of Madison Bumgarner returning ahead of schedule

He wasn't in Miami wearing a National League batting practice jersey like he was a year earlier. Instead, he was clear on the other side of the country, pitching for the Single-A San Jose Giants in front of a ballpark so packed with fans that the team had to turn people away at the front gate. Bumgarner didn't disappoint, carving up an overmatched Modesto Nuts lineup with an array of breaking balls and cutters. It was his third and final rehab outing since injuring his shoulder in a dirtbike accident in April, and the Giants (the San Francisco version) are penciling him in to start Saturday in San Diego.

But there's a large contingent of Giants fans on talk radio, social media, and comment sections that is wary of seeing Bumgarner return so soon after his accident. In the middle of what's been the worst season the franchise has experienced in more than a century, the Giants are playing for nothing more than pride in the second half. The rest of the month will be spent examining the roster and scanning the trade market to see whether there are any deals to be made that would help the club in both the short and long-term.

Does it make sense, then, for the Giants to bring Bumgarner back now, especially when he'd be returning almost a full month earlier than initial estimates suggested? Would it be better for all parties involved if the Giants gave their ace a few more rehab starts to find himself before putting him back into the big league rotation?

Let's take a look at the arguments from both sides:

The Giants should hold Bumgarner back: The injury he suffered to his throwing shoulder was nearly catastrophic, and Bumgarner was lucky there wasn't more significant damage. The injury could very well still be affecting his arm angle, as his fastball velocity has been a tick or two lower than his average across all of his rehab starts. And before this last rehab outing in which he gave up an unearned run over six innings of work, Bumgarner was rocked for nine earned runs over four innings. So it's not as if he's been mowing down minor leaguers for a few weeks now.

The Giants are hopelessly out of the race and their focus should be on 2018 and beyond. Why risk another potential injury to Bumgarner, who'll be counted on to anchor the rotation in those seasons? Instead, give him more time in the minors to find his form, regain his velocity and prove there are no long-term effects from the injury. If he struggles, shut him down and work toward getting him ready for February. In the meantime, give a few big-league starts to a prospect such as Tyler Beede and see whether he's ready to contribute behind Bumgarner in next year's rotation.

The Giants should activate Bumgarner this weekend: Yes, the Giants need to focus on 2018 and beyond. And with Bumgarner's team-friendly contract set to expire after 2019, the team needs to see Bumgarner pitch like his old self before committing the money and years it will take to lock him up long term. The Giants are still feeling the sting from Matt Cain's huge contract extension that quickly turned sour after injuries derailed his career. They have to be sure the same thing won't happen with Bumgarner, and a strong return from injury this year might go a long way in reassuring the front office.

Plus, the Giants simply need a spark. They've looked moribund and defeated in the first half, nothing like the teams that battled their way to three World Series titles during the first half of this decade. Executive VP Brian Sabean recently admitted that it seemed like the Giants had forgotten how to win, which is a damning statement about a veteran team with a top-five payroll. Bumgarner is an intimidating presence, and he plays with a certain swagger that could help the Giants as a whole regain some of the form they've lost. A strong finish to the season could go a long way toward improving the team's psyche heading into the winter, and Bumgarner pitching like he's capable of pitching could be just what the roster needs to shake things up.

So who's right? While there are sound arguments on both sides of the issue, the Giants hold the only opinion that matters. They think Bumgarner is ready, and they wouldn't have brought him back this weekend if they thought there was any possibility of further injury. It will be interesting to see how Bumgarner performs, too; if he gets knocked around in his first few starts, will the team be inclined to shut him down for good? Or will he be his dominant self from the get go and push the Giants to respectability in the second half?

Whatever happens, the Giants and their fans finally have something to look forward to this season. Their ace is back, for better or for worse.