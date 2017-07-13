Federer underlines Wimbledon favourite status by romping past Raonic

Roger Federer looked in supreme form as he further confirmed his standing as favourite for the Wimbledon title by trouncing Milos Raonic in straight sets.

Federer underlines favourite status by romping past Raonic

These two last met at the semi-final stage here last year, when Raonic defeated the Swiss in a five-set thriller, but the contrast on Centre Court on Wednesday was startling as Federer cruised through to the last four, 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

On the opposite side of the draw, defending champion Andy Murray and French Open winner Rafael Nadal have already taken their leave, while an arm injury accounted for Novak Djokovic against Tomas Berdych on No. 1 Court just as Federer was closing in on victory.

Federer will face Berdych in Friday's semi-final with Marin Cilic and Sam Querrey contesting the other, leaving the 35-year-old looking a strong bet to make history and claim a record eighth title at the All England Club - especially in this form.

The third seed was at his graceful, ruthless best against Raonic, who was simply no match for his opponent's seemingly effortless precision, despite an improved showing in the third set.

Sixth seed Raonic was under pressure as early as his second service game and although he staved off a break point there was no let-off in game five as he ducked out of the way of a fearsome Federer forehand, only to see it drop in.

After that break, Federer lost just one more point on serve and sealed the first set with an ace down the middle.

An errant Raonic forehand gifted Federer a break to start the second, and the Swiss carved out three more opportunities in game five. Raonic rescued two with a smash and an emphatic ace, but a backhand volley into the net proved his undoing.

Federer served out the set comfortably and managed to save a break point as Raonic finally made some inroads on his opponent's serve early in the third.

Another four chances came and went in game eight as Federer showed grit to go with his grace - the latter in evidence again in the tie-break as he came from 3-0 down to celebrate his 100th Wimbledon match in style.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [3] bt Raonic [6] 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7-4)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS



Federer – 46/9



Raonic – 29/11

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS



Federer – 11/2



Raonic – 11/0

BREAK POINTS WON



Federer – 3/6



Raonic – 0/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE



Federer - 69



Raonic - 73

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE



Federer – 90/54



Raonic – 71/42

TOTAL POINTS



Federer - 105



Raonic - 80