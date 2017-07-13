The first two weeks in July typically is vacation time for NFL execs and coaches. As Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and coach Jack Del Rio sit on the beach or by the pool during their time off, their thoughts surely are drifting to the "what ifs" of last season.

For Raiders, Super Bowl expectation is a dangerous force

They also have to be thinking, "What's next?"

Through the first 14 games of the 2016 season, the Raiders were sitting pretty. At 11-3, they led the AFC West and were battling the Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. They beat the Colts in Week 16, but that’s when the nightmare began. Their star quarterback, team leader and MVP candidate Derek Carr suffered a fractured fibula in that game.

The Raiders’ season unraveled from there, as backup Matt McGloin injured his shoulder in the season ending-loss to Denver that cost Oakland the division title. Rookie Connor Cook was forced to start the wild-card playoff game at Houston and threw three interceptions in the 27-14 loss.

I certainly understand the "what if" game and the pressure of great expectations from my NFL management career. Our 15-1 Vikings team in 1998 was a 38-yard field goal away from clinching the NFC championship and going to our first Super Bowl in 22 years. Wide left by Gary Anderson resulted in an overtime loss to Atlanta.

What if he makes that kick?

I did get to the Super Bowl the following season, with the Titans, and again: What if receiver Kevin Dyson had not been stopped one foot shy of the goal line on the game's final play? If he would have scored, we would have gone to overtime with all the momentum against the Rams.

For the Raiders, what if Carr, who threw 28 touchdown passes and just six interceptions in 2016, had not gotten hurt?

Perhaps the Raiders would have knocked off the Patriots and then the Falcons to claim their first Super Bowl since 1983. That's what McKenzie and Del Rio have been thinking since their playoff loss. They also dream of Super Bowl glory in the upcoming season, as the Raiders are a popular pick to win their division and contend for the league title.

Expectations for the Raiders are as high as those of any NFL team this season, with only New England’s higher, as usual. But with the expectations comes pressure from the Raiders' fan base, which now extends to Las Vegas, the media and within the organization, starting with owner Mark Davis.

I've always said the best situation in sports is to succeed when there are minimal expectations. That was the case for our 1999 Titans team that won the AFC title after going 8-8 the year prior. Think about the Chicago Cubs last year delivering their historic first World Series victory since 1908.

Conversely, the toughest things on which to deliver are high expectations. That’s the case this season for the Cubbies, and it will be for the Raiders and Carr with his new $125 million contract extension that made him the league's highest-paid player (for now).

In the year following our Super Bowl loss, we went 13-3 and held the top AFC seed before we suffered a crushing home loss to Baltimore in the divisional playoffs. I had felt the enormous expectations all season.

McKenzie, Del Rio, Carr and Co. have the eyes of Raider Nation on them, and the pressure is intensified by the need for this year's team to play well in order to hold the interest of the jilted Oakland Coliseum crowd. It's a two-fold marketing challenge, as the team also wants to create increased demand for season tickets, suites and sponsorships in Las Vegas as the debut season of 2020 approaches.

Winning and the extra attention it brings would definitely help that cause.

This Raiders team has the star power and youth to be a Super Bowl contender for the next several years. Carr is just 26, the same age as defensive superstar Khalil Mack. McKenzie selected both players, along with starting guard Gabe Jackson, in the franchise-turning 2014 draft.

The Raiders’ excellent talent level was exhibited when the team had a league-high seven Pro Bowl selections last year, including Carr, Mack, receiver Amari Cooper, safety Reggie Nelson and three members of their dominant offensive line: Rodney Hudson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn.

That offensive line is under pressure to protect its franchise quarterback so the Raiders can avoid the late-season disaster of 2016. A continued strong running game (ranked sixth in the NFL last season) will help the cause, and the line will be trying to open holes for the latest high-profile addition to the Raiders, running back Marshawn Lynch. "Beast Mode" brings a Super Bowl pedigree from his Seahawks days. He also brings some question marks in terms of his return after a year away from football, his recent injury history and his difficulties with the league office over his lack of cooperation with the media.

The Raiders also have had to deal with the fallout of drafting cornerback Gareon Conley in the first round in light of the sexual assault allegation against him, which has not yet resulted in a charge or dismissal. That just adds to the pressure on the front office.

Controversy is nothing new for the Raiders, though, whether it's having a questionable player on the team or going through a franchise relocation. We know if the team's legendary owner Al Davis were still alive, he would be embracing the rebirth of the Raiders as a contender while preparing to shift locales (as they did from Oakland to L.A. and back). As always, he'd be telling his team, "Just win, baby!"

McKenzie and Del Rio get the advantage of having cut their NFL teeth with winning organizations, so they understand the pressure to win big. For McKenzie, it was with the Packers during an 18-year run that spanned two Super Bowl titles. Early in his coaching career, Del Rio was an assistant on a Super Bowl winner in Baltimore and later was defensive coordinator for the Broncos team that lost the Super Bowl to the Seahawks in 2013.

The 2017 journey begins Sept.10 in Tennessee, and the key stretch will be the five games from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17, against New England, Denver, the New York Giants, Kansas City and Dallas. All but the Chiefs game will be played in Oakland. In order to win the AFC West, the Raiders need to improve on last year’s 3-3 divisional record that included them being swept by the division-winning Chiefs.

There's not a lot of wiggle room in the eyes of Raiders fans — and those of the team owner — when the team is coming off a 12-4 season that was derailed by a late-season injury.

Bottom line: Anything short of an AFC West title, at least one playoff win and an AFC championship game berth will be considered an underachievement for this Raiders team. Some might even say Super Bowl or bust.

That's a tough challenge for any GM, coach and team to overcome.

