With Hibernian preparing for a crucial game against Montrose, Goal gathers that Efe Ambrose, declared missing by manager Neil Lennon, is having a great time in Kaduna.

EXCLUSIVE: Hibernian’s Ambrose still enjoying kickabout in Kaduna

Lennon had announced the defender missing and vowed to sanction him for taking liberties after being afforded an extended summer break.

Well, the out of favour Super Eagles player has not completely stopped playing football, though, as he is enjoying kickabout with friends in his hometown.

''Ambrose is having a good time here [in Kaduna]. Two weeks ago, we attended a burial ceremony of a deceased footballer and recently, he was kicking about with friends,’’ a source close to the player confirmed to Goal.

Goal contacted the 28-year-old’s sibling, Emmanuel Ambrose, who claimed the former Celtic player is in good condition but snubbed further information about his whereabouts.

''For now, I cannot tell you where my brother is because he did not give me permission to do that,’’ he told Goal.

Well, he is fine and there is no problem. I don't have any idea on when he will join his club.

Ambrose played ten games plus a goal as Hibernian got promotion to the Scottish Premier League.