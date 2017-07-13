Indian Super League 2017/18: FC Goa rope in winger Manuel Arana

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa announced the capture of former LaLiga winger Manuel Jesús Arana Rodríguez for the 2017/18 season on Wednesday.



The 32-year-old winger signed for the Gaurs on a one-year contract after being released by Australian club Brisbane FC, for whom he recorded five assists in 24 appearances last season.



After a 15-year career in the Spanish Primera and Segunda Divisions, Arana made the move Down Under in 2016 where he also made a couple of appearances in the AFC Champions League, making him no stranger to mainland Asian football.



The Seville-born Arana joined the Real Betis Academy and then moved on to play for a host of clubs in his native Spain including Racing de Santander, Rayo Vallecano and RCD Mallorca.



"I am pleased to have signed for FC Goa. The league in India is getting a lot of attention and I can't wait to come and experience it for myself. I have heard a lot of good things about FC Goa and with Sergio Lobera as the head coach, I am sure we can mount a very strong challenge for the top honours", the right-footed Arana said after the move was made official by the club.





He also added, "I thank the club for placing their faith in me and will do my utmost to ensure we can achieve the desired results."With Arana's arrival, FC Goa now have six players on their roster, including Portuguese import Bruno Pinheiro. After appointing Sergio Lobera as head coach post the legendary Zico's exit after three seasons, the club have retained goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani and winger Mandar Rao Dessai.Under-21 players Liston Colaco and Princeton Rebello too have been signed up by the Virat Kohli co-owned team. The 2015 runners-up will be eligible to enter the ISL player draft, to be held on 23rd July from the third round.The fourth edition of the ISL is set to be expanded to ten teams and will commence from November 2017 until March next year.