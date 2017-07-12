Chris Paul: It was 'time for a change' for Clippers, too

Chris Paul has flat out denied that Doc Rivers reported special treatment of his son Austin Rivers had anything to do with his departure from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul spoke publicly for the first time on his departure from the Clippers with Marc Spears of The Undefeated Monday night and gave more than a quote or two that will certainly make a lot of people think, but most relevant was what he had to say on the reported reason for his departure from the Clippers this offseason.

"That report wasn’t true," he said. "If anything, Austin has grown up a lot and is getting better. I heard the report. It’s not worth responding to."

But while that issue may have been quelled another may have arisen. While Paul did say that his departure had more to do with who was in Houston rather than in Los Angeles, he did say something that created more questions early on in the interview.

When asked why he left the Clippers initially Paul had this to say.

"I feel like the last six years we’ve had a great run. I felt like it was not only a good time for change for me, but for the team, too. Everyone says, ‘We get killed. We can’t get there. We just can’t get over the hurdle.’ I felt like it was time for change."

So he left for the talent in Houston, but one of the reasons he left was because people said they couldn't win? Or that they got killed? Or that they can't get there? Who is everyone? Why would what other people say influence where a player goes?

So many questions, but there were no answers to those questions. However, Paul did go on to allude to the fact that Carmelo Anthony may be joining him in Houston among other things, but just like most interviews nowadays we are simply left with more questions than answers.