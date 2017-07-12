MLB trade rumors: Cubs dangle Kyle Schwarber in search of young arm

The Cubs offered to trade struggling outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Tigers in exchange for either right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer or lefty Daniel Norris, MLB Network Radio’s Jim Bowden reported Tuesday (via CBS Sports).

“They’re chasing starting pitching, like Cleveland and Houston, but they’re chasing the young ones,” said Bowden, the former GM of the Reds and Nationals. “They didn’t call Detroit on (Justin) Verlander, they called on Norris and Fulmer.”

To hear Schwarber’s name mentioned in trade rumors may surprise some Cubs fans, but it probably shouldn’t. His upside is enormous, and the organization’s expectations are still high, but he’s been anemic at the plate and he’s a liability in left field.

After playing in just two games last regular season, he’s slashing .178/.300/.394 with 13 home runs and 29 RBIs this year. He did show flashes of brilliance when he returned for the World Series last year, going 7 for 17 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Plus, the Cubs — who prefer Fulmer over Norris, according to Bowden — could use a boost to their rotation for the stretch run

“Both the World Series teams from last year need help,” Bowden said. “The Cubs need help to get (to the playoffs), the Indians are gonna need help when they get there.”

The Astros, too, could use some pitching depth, Bowden added.

In other words, Cubs fans, don’t be shocked if Schwarber is shipped before the July 31 trade deadline.