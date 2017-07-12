Wrigley Field is a candidate to host the All-Star Game in either 2020, 2021 or 2022, and should the Cubs be chosen, it would mark the first time since 1990 the team will have hosted the event, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Cubs eye upcoming All-Star Game for Wrigley Field

The Cubs, though, are one of many teams in the mix for those three editions of the Midsummer Classic.

“We have a group of clubs that are interested,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We’ve moved into a much more competitive evaluation of those various bids, taking into accounts things like the city’s involvement, have they built a new stadium for the club, have they done particular things that are helpful to a club, the availability of key venues, convention centers and whatnot.”

Wrigley is about to undergo a renovation that will include an upgraded visitors’ clubhouse to be completed in 2018 and a fixed-up press box in time for the 2019 season, the Tribune notes.

The 2018 and 2019 All-Star Games are slated for Washington and Cleveland, respectively, and Manfred plans to announce the sites of the next three simultaneously.