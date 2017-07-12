Florentino Perez is famed for his ‘Galacticos’ transfer policy at Real Madrid, with it revealed that he has paid more than necessary for players in the past.

Bizarre Real Madrid transfer policy revealed as Perez paid more than necessary for Kaka

Over the course of two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu helm, the Blancos president has prioritised the acquisition of supposed superstars.

Many of those deals have been a success, dating back to Luis Figo’s controversial switch from Barcelona, but he has not always got things right.

A big-money deal for Kaka in 2009 proved to be a disappointment and former Madrid player, coach and general manager Jorge Valdano has claimed that Perez passed up the opportunity to sign the Brazilian seven years earlier for €12 million as he preferred to wait for his value and profile to increase.

Who will take James' No.10 shirt?

Valdano told Onda Cero: "It was 2002, and for Madrid's centenary celebrations we organised a match of some of the world's leading players against Real Madrid.

“It occurred to me to call Kaka. He came and played brilliantly in the last 20 minutes.

“At the end of the match I spoke to Florentino and told him: 'We've got an amazing player here who right now costs 12 million euros and in four years time he'll cost 60'. The answer from Florentino for me was unforgettable: 'Don't worry Jorge. We'll wait till he costs 60’.”

The Blancos have continued to bring in big names over recent years, but have also started to acquire players of promise such as Marco Asensio, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior.

Valdano believes Real have been forced into that approach by the riches on offer elsewhere, with it now difficult to wait for top talent to emerge and then cherry pick the best from rival clubs.

He added: "Nowadays, to buy a Vinicius, who still hasn't broken through in the top-flight, is starting at 60 million euros.

“Did Florentino change? No. The market changed, now it's incredibly difficult for the club to be able to wait for a talent to mature into a Ballon d'Or winner and then buy them just because you're Real Madrid.

Real's top 15 worst signings

“Now you have to get in before then, because if any Premier League club gets their hands on a major talent, it'll be difficult to sign them later.

“You have to think with a certain amount of planning and buy at prices you can pay players who are bets for the future.”

Real have recently tied up another deal for a talented teenager in the form of Theo Hernandez, with the highly-rated defender crossing the Madrid divide from Atletico.

More arrivals are expected over the coming weeks, with Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe among those Perez and Co are said to have their eye on.