Vikings RB battle: Dalvin Cook burns up, ready to smoke Latavius Murray

It will be weird to see the Vikings feature someone other than Adrian Peterson in the backfield. For the first time in a decade, there is a question as to who will be Minnesota's lead running back to start the season.

It once looked like that person would be Latavius Murray, after the former Raiders Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $15 million free-agent deal in March. That all changed when the team drafted Dalvin Cook in the second round (No. 41 overall) in April.

It was a bad sign for Murray, also dealing with recovery from offseason ankle surgery, that the Vikings aggressively traded up to get Cook. Murray's first uphill battle is just being able to get on the field healthy at some point in training camp.

So much for trusting Murray on early downs while turning to holdover scatback Jerick McKinnon on passing downs. Cook is in prime position to take the every-down work right away.

The Vikings had a big midseason change at offsensive coordinator in 2016, with Pat Shurmur replacing the resigned Norv Turner. Shurmur, whether in St. Louis, Cleveland or Philadelphia, has always leaned on less of a committee approach and has been more reliant on one guy. In addition to working with Steven Jackson, LeSean McCoy and Peterson, Shurmur also got the most NFL production out of a rookie Trent Richardson.

Turner also liked one back, but that role was more of a pounder with whom to set up downfield shots in the passing game. Murray was better suited for that; the much more versatile, quicker Cook is better built to succeed for Shurmur.

Peterson wasn't called upon to do much as a reciever, and that will change dramatically with Cook. Murray was miscast as a lead back in 2015. Oakland put him in a committee complemented by speedy rookies Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, and the result was double the touchdowns (12 to 6) while maintaining the same per-carry average.

Murray, who's unable to participate in OTAs and minicamp, is far behind in his new offense. So it makes sense to keep him in a familar role when he gets back — their back of choice in short-yardage and goal-line situations. He's a bit expensive to be so situational, but getting too much more expansive with Murray will limit his effectiveness.

Cook arguably is the tougher runner between the tackles, and he's definitely more explosive. Although Murray has flashed with long runs over his career, Cook's trademark at Florida State was his big-play and breakaway ability.

The rookie is more polished and productive coming into the league. The concerns about Cook holding up with 20-plus touches per game are tied to past durability and fumbling issues. Neither of those have manifested early in the offseason, as Cook keeps flooring coach Mike Zimmer with his significant wow factor.

McKinnon bulked up and has gotten some good first-team reps because of Murray's injury and Cook's inexperience. But he can't stack up to either in power rushing, and Cook also is the smoother receiver. McKinnon will fade to a distant third in this mix, but his one year of familiarity with Shurmur will keep him around as a swing backup, to be in an even split with Murray in case Cook is hurt.

The Vikings needed to spend and act fast on Murray to make sure they replaced one key Peterson element: Finishing in the red zone. But Cook allows them to expand beyond what Peterson gave them in a one-back package.

That's exactly why Minnesota won't need to commit to a true committee in 2017.