Derek Jeter’s group — with Michael Jordan on board — has bid $1.2 billion for the Marlins and could be closing in on a deal for the MLB team, The New York Post reported late Monday night.

Derek Jeter group, with Michael Jordan aboard, nears $1.2B Marlins purchase, report says

Although the report described the situation as "extremely fluid" and no sale agreement has been presented to MLB for approval, The Post pinpointed Jeter's group as the leading contender to buy the team from Jeffrey Loria.

Jordan's involvement as one of some 15 investors led by Florida-based money manager Bruce Sherman is more than an interesting sidelight,.

Though The Post reports Jordan is kicking in very little cash, Jeter — a longtime Jordan Brand endorser — sees the Basketball Hall of Famer and Charlotte Hornets owner as a role model for how to transition from standout athlete to successful sports executive, an unidentified source who knows Jeter told The Post.

Other remaining bidders for the Marlins include Miami billionaire Jorge Mas and the Tagg Romney-led group that now appears to be a long shot.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wanted to name the winning bidder before Tuesday's All-Star Game at Marlins Park, according to The Post, but it appears the process will go into next week.