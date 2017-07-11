Aguero hits out at 'totally false' reports of Buenos Aires incident

Sergio Aguero has hit out at "totally false" reports after the Manchester City striker was alleged to have been involved in an altercation with a photographer in Argentina.

Aguero was pictured in a Buenos Aires bowling alley with his girlfriend, singer Karina Jesica Tejeda, late on Saturday night.

Argentinian media claimed a drunk Aguero and his entourage clashed with a photographer who tried to take pictures of him with his partner, who is otherwise known as 'La Princesita'.

But the 29-year-old, whose future has been the subject of speculation since he lost his place to Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, denied any such incident via social media.



Me dicen que en Buenos Aires están circulando versiones de algo que habría pasado en la madrugada del domingo. Es totalmente falso. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) July 10, 2017



No pasó nada de lo que dicen. No me gusta tener que estar desmintiendo cada cosa pero no puedo admitir que sigan mintiendo. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) July 10, 2017

"They tell me that they are circulating versions of something that would have happened in the early hours of Sunday in Buenos Aires. It is totally false," Aguero posted on Twitter.

"Nothing of what they say happened. I don't like having to deny everything but I cannot accept that they keep lying."











After some nice holidays, back to Manchester with the highest spirits to start training for the new season.





Aguero appeared in a better mood on Sunday as he looked forward to returning to pre-season training with City ahead of the new Premier League season.

"After some nice holidays, back to Manchester with the highest spirits to start training for the new season," the striker wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie from an aircraft.