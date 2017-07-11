Ireland's Ringrose to miss four to five months after shoulder surgery

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose has been sidelined for four to five months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Ringrose sustained the injury during Leinster's Pro12 semi-final loss to Scarlets, but toured the United States and Japan with Ireland.

However, the issue flared up again while on the tour and Ringrose has now gone under the knife to correct the problem.

A Leinster statement read: "Leinster Rugby can confirm that Garry Ringrose underwent an operation last Monday.

"The operation to address an ongoing shoulder issue was successful but Ringrose will be out for 4-5 months, depending on his rehabilitation.

"Ringrose started in all three of Ireland's summer tour fixtures against USA and Japan, scoring two tries and kicking one conversion.

"This came at the end of a season in which Ringrose started 17 games for Leinster (nine Guinness PRO12, eight Champions Cup), scoring seven tries (four PRO12, three Champions Cup)."