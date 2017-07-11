When I appeared Sunday on the Lexington radio show of Cameron Mills, a Kentucky Wildcats hero from the 1998 championship team, he opened with a question on the topic we’d planned to discuss. What he asked, though, was phrased in such a way I could have dismissed it with a single word.

It's fair to criticize John Calipari for U.S. defeat at U19 Worlds, if you criticize him fairly

Mills: “Has the criticism of John Calipari after the U.S. lost in the U19 World Cup been fair?”

Me: “No.”

MORE: U.S. overwhelmed by Canada in U19 semifinals

It wasn’t fair because it was designed not to be. We are in an age now when so much coach criticism is not about momentary anger over “our team” losing, or about eventually wanting to see a new coach in charge of that team. And it’s certainly not about rational analysis regarding what the coach could do better in his next opportunity.

Weaponized by social media, a majority of coach criticism we encounter now in college sports is about one thing: recruiting. If I can convince you that coach stinks, you might be more inclined to choose my coach.

That’s why Roy Williams was getting hammered regarding the decade-long dearth of one-and-dones in the North Carolina program, even as the Tar Heels filled those 10 years with four Final Four trips and two national titles. That’s why some Kansas fans were going after Sean Miller following Arizona’s loss to Xavier in the Sweet 16, even though he has averaged 28 wins, won the Pac-10/12 four times and reached three Elite Eights since rebuilding Arizona. It’s why Mike Krzyzewski was savaged on Twitter for losing to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — despite the fact he has won that event five times.

Eventually, Mills and I moved on to discuss USA Basketball’s loss at the FIBA U19 World Cup in the context that allows for informed analysis: Is it fair to criticize Calipari for losing to Canada?

Absolutely, that’s fair.

Even Calipari himself got involved in that, particularly regarding the 38-point performance transacted by Canada star R.J. Barrett, who was expected to cause considerable problems for the American defense and went well beyond.

“I told the team after the game, I needed to try some things: go zone, trap pick-and-roll, trap him,” Calipari said. “I kind of rode it because I thought we would figure out something, and that is my mistake. That is not these kids’ mistake.”

Indeed, Calipari made only two real adjustments to cope with Barrett’s dominance of the game. The second was to switch off every cross, something Kentucky often has done under Calipari to great effect. But the U.S. has been under his charge for less than a month and was not fluid in this scheme.

The other was to change the defender deployed against him: Cameron Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Huerter, Carsen Edwards and Louis King all got a shot in the first half. None was effective. Calipari might have gone with Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo in those first 20 minutes, but he picked up two early fouls. Calipari clearly was hoping he could turn Diallo loose to deal with the Barrett threat once they reached the second half.

Diallo, though, wanted no part of that matchup. That became obvious in the first few minutes of the third quarter, when Barrett and Diallo engaged in some off-the-ball hijinks that led first to Diallo earning a personal foul at the 8:52 mark, and then to both being tagged in a double-foul call a couple minutes later. That sent Diallo out of the game with four fouls and rendered him defenseless the remainder of the game.

Calipari’s other apparent tactical error came with 5:52 remaining, after UK’s P.J. Washington had converted two free throws to cut a deficit that once stood in double digits to 76-72. The U.S. aligned in a press it had used at various points in the game, to meager effect. This time, Canada sliced through the press as though it were a smoked meat sandwich and set up a wide-open corner 3 for Danilo Djuricic that bounced the lead back up to 7.

Is there something else he could have done on a day when Washington, Diallo, UNLV’s Brandon McCoy and Auburn’s Austin Wiley shot 13-of-37 from 2-point range?

Some suggested the answer was in picking better players. Indeed, if the better players had made themselves available to the U19s, it would have been unwise not to pick them. But they stayed home: Michael Porter Jr. of Missouri, Miles Bridges of Michigan State and Mohamad Bamba of Texas did not participate in the trials. The team desperately needed better point guard play, but Duke’s Trevon Duvall was not there. And the best player in the age group, Markelle Fultz, entered the NBA and was competing with the Philadelphia 76ers in summer league. But there were no egregiously mistaken cuts from those who did attempt to make the team.

As it turned out, Canada had the best player on the floor — by a wide margin — in Saturday’s semifinal. The U.S. had more collective talent — by a wide margin — but Barrett made his advantage matter more.

Thus Calipari joined a list of Hall of Fame coaches who failed to win gold medals in charge of the United States at international competitions; Henry Iba, Denny Crum, John Thompson, Larry Brown and Krzyzewski are among those preceded him.

There are only two options for a coach accepting a USA Basketball assignment: gold or failure. Calipari understood this, and so he could not be surprised by the criticism.

Calipari could have made all the correct moves in that Canada game, though, and the United States still might have lost because of how poorly the team performed. That will not electrify the Twitter world, and it won’t help anyone in recruiting. But it’s the truth.