Juventus aim to complete Szczesny deal by end of week

Juventus are looking to wrap up the signing of Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal by the end of this week, Goal understands.

The Serie A champions have already reached an agreement with the Poland international over a five-year deal worth €4 million per season, but they have yet to agree terms with Arsenal.

Juventus are confident of landing the 27-year-old in the days to come, though, with Arsenal's £13m (€14.7m) pricetag unlikely to cause any major obstacles.

Szczesny spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma after losing his starting berth at Emirates Stadium and has no interest in a move back to London.

The goalkeeper would be playing second fiddle behind Petr Cech if he were to return to Arsenal and has therefore set his sights on a transfer to Turin.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri sees Szczesny as the long-term successor of Gianluigi Buffon, who is expected to hang up his gloves in 2018.

Szczesny's permanent exit would pave the way for Emiliano Martinez to become Cech's deputy in 2017-18, with Arsenal ready to cash in on wantaway David Ospina, too.

The Colombian shot stopper is keen to leave the club in order to get regular first-team action elsewhere and an offer in the region of £5m would suffice to lure him away from the Gunners.

There was interest from Fenerbahce earlier in the summer, but a move to the Istanbul giants eventually fell through after the Turkish club refused to increase their £3m offer for the goalkeeper.