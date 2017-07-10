Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams outclasses Konjuh

Venus Williams proved too strong for Ana Konjuh as the five-time Wimbledon champion reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-2 victory that took just 63 minutes.

Konjuh had not been born when Williams made her debut at the All England Club in 1997 and the 37-year-old used her vast experience to put on a clinical display against her teenage opponent on Centre Court.

The result sends Williams into a last-eight clash with French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko – a first meeting between the pair.

Number 10 seed Williams was in control from the start and, after failing to convert a break point in the fourth game of the opener, eventually made the breakthrough to go 5-3 in front to leave herself serving for the set.

The American won that game to love to seal the first set in emphatic fashion and Konjuh was struggling to contend with the Williams serve, going three games without registering a single point.

The Croatian started to show signs of life after falling a break down in the second, but she squandered two opportunities to break back immediately before losing on her own serve to love in the next.

And the writing was on the wall for Konjuh following that second dropped service game.

Having survived three match points at 5-1 down, her fate was sealed by the relentless Williams serve.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN



Williams [10] bt Konjuh [27] 6-3 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS



Williams - 24/13



Konjuh - 12/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS



Williams - 7/3



Konjuh - 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON



Williams - 3/9



Konjuh - 0/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE



Williams - 72



Konjuh - 67

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE



Williams - 86/57



Konjuh - 54/47

TOTAL POINTS



Williams - 67



Konjuh - 41