Gor Mahia coach pained at watching Bandari win

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has admitted that it was painful watching the club lose to Bandari on Sunday.

The Englishman, who was unveiled on Monday as the new K'Ogalo manager, takes over from Brazilian Ze Maria, who resigned from his position. The former Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United left-back, was not happy with how Gor Mahia lost the round of 32 fixture.

"Losing a Cup game on penalties is a painful way of going out but we played well, especially in the second half but, got caught on counter attacks. Obviously that was not the best way to welcome me to Kenya because it's my first day," Kerr told Goal.

Kerr was however, impressed by the quality in the team and has promised fans to expect more. “Fans should expect a lot from the team. A lot of sacrifices, honesty, transparency and teamwork will be the order of the day here."

Kerr’s first assignment will be a friendly against fellow countrymen, Everton this coming Thursday in Dar es Salaam.