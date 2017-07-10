Geraint Thomas suffered a broken collarbone in the horrible crash that ended his Tour de France, but the Welshman clearly has not lost his sense of humour after joking his jersey is for sale "not in 100 per cent condition".

'Jersey for sale, slight signs of use' - Thomas jokes after Tour crash

The Team Sky rider was second in the general classification standings to team-mate and Chris Froome before a nasty tumble on the descent of the Col de la Biche – the first of three Hors category climbs – on Sunday brought an end to his Tour during stage nine.

It marked further disappointment for Thomas, who was also forced to end his Giro d'Italia early in May due to a crash, coincidentally also on stage nine.

But Thomas attempted to make light of his bad luck by posting a picture of his badly damaged jersey on Instagram.

Accompanying the picture was the caption: "Jersey for sale... Only worn once, slight signs of use. Might need a wash.

"Thanks again for all your messages, overwhelmed by the amount, means a lot! #couldhavebeenworse."