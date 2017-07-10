Warriors legend Vatuvei joins Salford after early release

Manu Vatuvei has joined Salford Red Devils after being granted early release from his contract with New Zealand Warriors.

The Warriors legend leaves as the club's highest try-scorer, with 152 in 226 appearances since making his debut in 2004.

He has signed terms with the Red Devils until the end of next season.

"This wasn't an easy decision to make," Vatuvei, 31, told the official Warriors website amid a season blighted by various injuries.

"I've absolutely loved my time here at the Vodafone Warriors playing alongside my brothers.

"I will never forget this club and just want to say a massive thank you to the club and the fans for their support over the years."

Supporters will be given a chance to bid farewell to the former New Zealand international – whose deal had been due to run until 2018 – before Friday's match against Penrith Panthers.

Meanwhile, Salford, who are third in the table, released a statement following the weekend defeat to Leeds Rhinos in which the club condemned the "idiotic" actions of a fan who is reported to have thrown a plastic cup at the referee.