There's old-man strength, and then there's old-man silliness. Stephen Jackson and Kenyon Martin (and a couple of NBA legends) seemed to show some of the latter Sunday.

Stephen Jackson gets us talking about Big3 with big talk about beating NBA team

But was it really silliness, or slyness?

Jackson and Martin, in response to a question by Michael Rapoport, said a team of top players from the new Big3 3-on-3 league could beat a real NBA team in, we're guessing, 5-on-5.

"Not just the summer league, we’ll beat an actual NBA team," Jackson, 39, told reporters (video via FS1's Facebook page) before the league's Week 3 games in Tulsa, Okla. Jackson said he was "dead-ass serious."

Martin, 39, was less emphatic, but he said a 15-man roster would get the W.

Gary Payton, one of the Big3 coaches, played along, too, but he limited the potential success to a "pickup" game against a summer league opponent.

"If we give them about a great month to get in great, great shape . . . yeah, anybody in summer league, 'cause some of them dudes in summer league are trying to make a team that are not going to be on a team and they're not as talented as these guys were in their prime and some of them still in their prime," Payton said.

Even Clyde Drexler, a fellow Big3 coach, gave the "seasoned veterans" the nod over the summer stock, but then he took it a step further.

"The guys in the summer league are just coming from college; they really don't know how to play yet. That's not even a fair fight," he said. "Let's talk about the real players, the NBA players. I think they'd have a great shot against the guys in the league."

If this was a work designed to generate buzz around the Big3, then well done, everyone. You now have us talking about the theoretical possibility of a team featuring, say, Jackson, Martin, Chauncey Billups, Jermaine O'Neal, Al Harrington, Ricky Davis, Cuttino Mobley, Rasual Butler, Larry Hughes and DerMarr Johnson keeping up with active players who are half their age or more than 10 years younger.

Let's just say that pace might be a tiny issue, no matter how well these guys can get in shape. Old-man games and spot-up 3s on old-man legs aren't going to get it done over 48 minutes.

One legend who probably wouldn't be part of this geriatric "super team" is Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. The Answer told reporters (including SN's Andy Wittry) last week his days as a high-level player are over.

"I'm 42 years old and been away from the game for six, seven years, so for you to think that you're coming to see a game for Allen Iverson being 'The Answer' for real, for real, it's not going to happen," he said.

Cap'n Jack, K-Mart, The Glove and The Glide should be just as real and accept where the Big3 players are in their basketball careers.

Unless this is all part of getting the Big3 on the summer sports radar for more than a minute. If that's the case, then you might as well keep shooting your shots, fellas.