Hayward 'doesn't really want to be the man', says former Jazz team-mate

Boston Celtics recruit Gordon Hayward did not want to carry a "franchise on his shoulders" after leaving the Utah Jazz, according to former team-mate Trevor Booker.

NBA All-Star forward Hayward swapped the Jazz for the Celtics in a blockbuster move in free agency, ending his seven-year stay in Boston.

Hayward's decision to join the Celtics came with a bit of controversy, namely from current and former Utah players, including Booker – who is now playing for the Brooklyn Nets, having spent two seasons with the 27-year-old in Boston.

"Gordon's a guy who doesn't really want to be the man," Booker said, via The Salt Lake Tribune.

"I'm not sure he wanted a franchise on his shoulders. Gordon's a great player, and one of the best players in the league. But I wasn't really surprised at his choice. I heard the rumours."

Hayward had spent his entire career with the Jazz before this offseason.

His decision may have salted some wounds in Utah because he seemingly gave them hope he would return.

LeBron James did the same thing to the Cleveland Cavaliers before ultimately leaving for the Miami Heat.