Sally Pearson has run her best 100m hurdles time in five years to finish second at the London leg of the Diamond League.

Pearson second after five-year low in London

Pearson, the 2011 world champion and 2012 Olympic champion, was second to world record holder Kendra Harrison at London Stadium.

"It's not the world champs yet but im celebrating a little victory for me & husband 12.48 fastest time since 2012! Thks @46KJP 4 believing," Pearson Tweeted.

Pearson will race on Tuesday in Switzerland as her preparations for next month's world championships, at the same venue as Sunday's race meeting, continue.

The fast-starting Harrison maintained her year-long unbeaten run clocking a time of 12.39sec, more than a 10th of a second faster than the Australian.

It's not the world champs yet but im celebrating a little victory for me & husband 12.48 fastest time since 2012! Thks @46KJP 4 believing pic.twitter.com/JkWrSCMs4b — Sally Pearson OAM (@sallypearson) July 9, 2017

Pearson was the only non-American in the top five with Sharika Nelvis third in 12.62, followed by Christina Manning and Nia Ali.

Meanwhile, in the penultimate race of an illustrious career four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah won the 3,000 metres.

The adulation of the Olympic Stadium crowd was savoured by Farah, embarking on a lap of honour and posing for selfies in the venue where he won his first pair of Olympic golds in 2012.

"This is home and there is no place like home," Farah said. "This is where my life has changed. This is where I have made my name."

Nijel Amos won the 800 metres in a world-leading time of 1.43.18 on the track where he won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. Allyson Felix prepared for the defence of her world 400 title next month with a world-leading run of her own, clocking 49.65 in her first Diamond League race of the year.

In the women's 100, Dafne Schippers was quickest in the heats but Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica won the final in 10.94 ahead of her Dutch rival, despite wearing flat trainers.

"I do have spikes on but they are very petite," Thompson said. "They are built especially for me and made lighter."

In the men's 110 hurdles, Olympic champion Aries Merritt posted what he called a "new kidney personal best" of 13.09 for first place.

The American won bronze at the 2015 world championships with his kidneys barely functioning because of a genetic disorder, and he received the transplant from his sister less than a week later.

"I'm back to full health. It's been a while since I've run this quickly," Merritt said. "Every time I step on the track, I'm running better."