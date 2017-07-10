News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Raptors acquiring C.J Miles from Pacers in exchange for Cory Joseph

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Raptors and Pacers are swapping free-agent small forward C.J. Miles and point guard Cory Joseph, with Miles going to Toronto via a sign-and-trade and Joseph on his way to Indiana, ESPN.com reports.

Raptors acquiring C.J Miles from Pacers in exchange for Cory Joseph

Raptors acquiring C.J Miles from Pacers in exchange for Cory Joseph

Miles will ink a three-year, $25 million contract.

The deal is contingent upon the finalization of the previously-reported trade that will send DeMarre Carroll from Toronto to the Nets.

The Raptors’ hole at small forward opened by the Carroll trade will be filled by a combination of Miles and Norman Powell, according to the ESPN report. A 12-year NBA veteran, Miles averaged 23.4 minutes and 10.7 points per game last season, shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

Replacing Carroll, whose due to make $30 million over the next two seasons, with Miles’ more economical contract should keep the Raps out of luxury-tax territory.

For the Pacers, the consistent and defensively-solid Joseph fits with their plan to rebuild after trading Paul George to Oklahoma City, ESPN notes.

Back To Top