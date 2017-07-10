Don't tell LaVar Ball and his family they are like the Kardashians.

LaVar Ball: Don't compare us to the Kardashians

Lonzo Ball's father indicated he was over being compared to the reality TV moguls and said they were nothing alike.

"I ain't no Kardashain, I ain't Kris Jenner," LaVar Ball told TMZ Sports. "We the Balls, welcome to the Ball era."

The similarities between the families are striking: Kris Jenner and her children have made a lifestyle out of being on reality TV. LaVar Ball said he and his family are getting a reality TV show. Kris Jenner is known for managing her children's careers and securing their signature brands. Lavar Ball has created Big Baller Brand and is trying to make an empire off his family's name. Both clans are also based in southern California

However, LaVar Ball doesn't even want his name associated with the Kardashians.

"I don't like them, I don't dislike them. Kardashians are Kardashians." LaVar Ball said. "We're separate. We're ball players."