Super League: Nine-try Rhinos hammer Salford to go second

Leeds Rhinos moved above Salford Red Devils to go second in Super League by dishing out an emphatic nine-try 50-24 hammering at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

Nine-try Rhinos hammer Salford to go second

The Rhinos were out of sight at half-time, Tom Briscoe claiming a double as they crossed for seven tries to open up a 36-6 advantage.

A converted Josh Wood try put Salford in front early on, but the Rhinos reacted superbly to take complete charge of what proved to be a one-sided contest.

Ryan Hall went over before Briscoe, Kallum Watkins and Matt Parcell crossed in a devastating four-minute spell which turned the game firmly in Leeds' favour.

Joel Moon, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Briscoe added further tries before the interval after Junior Sa'u was sent to the sin-bin for high tackle which ended Watkins' participation in the contest.

Salford second-rower Ben Murdoch-Masilla scored his 12th and 13th tries of a fruitful season, but Anthony Mullally and teenage full-back Jack Walker added further scores as Brian McDermott's men ran riot following a Michael Dobson try.

Leeds are now two points better off than third-placed Salford and eight adrift of leaders Castleford Tigers.